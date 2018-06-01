4 hot live shows in Houston this weekend

Local rock bands at Spruce Goose

Jay Bee Zay at Tacos A Go Go

Prince, and company, tribute at High Volume Music Live

Dirty & Nasty at Spruce Goose

If you love live music, there's no time like the present to get out and about in Houston. From a local rock band showcase to an annual tribute to Prince and other great R&B rock 'n' rollers, here are the local shows worth checking out this weekend.---Tonight: Spend the evening with a handful of Texas-based rock bands at Spruce Goose: Social Flyers Club. There are four bands on tap: the pure rock 'n' roll group Brand New Hearts, alternative rock trio Cool Moon, indie-emo band LUCA and the post-hardcore trio Le Chien Freud.Friday, June 1, 7 p.m.-midnightSpruce Goose: Social Flyers Club, 811 Congress Ave.$8The weekly singer-songwriter showcase at Tacos A Go Go continues this Saturday with a performance by Jay Bee Zay. The local singer-songwriter hails from The Nightcrawlers, a Houston-based band that formed in 2016 and draws influences from a slew of genres, including punk, blues, pop, folk, acoustic and rock.Saturday, June 2, 7-9 p.m.Tacos A Go Go, 3401 W. T C Jester Blvd.FreeHead down to the 25th annual Like Minded Individuals party at High Volume Music Live to relive the magic of Prince and other funky, high-fidelity, R&B rock 'n' rollers -- like The Time, Sheila E. and Mazarati. The Breakdown Band will perform live, as well as special guest Maya McClean of The New Power Generation, who toured with Prince for more than 13 years.Saturday, June 2, 7 p.m.-Sunday, June 3, 7 a.m.High Volume Music Live, 8405 Almeda Genoa Road, #K$25 in advance, $30 at the doorCatch local hip-hop duo Dirty & Nasty at Spruce Goose this Saturday night. Comprised of Dirty Dog D, aka D3, and OG Nasty Nique, aka The Texas Chainsaw, the artists are set to present their latest album, "Knowledge is Power," in its entirety.Saturday, June 2, 10 p.m.-Sunday, June 3, 2 a.m.Spruce Goose: Social Flyers Club, 811 Congress Ave.$5