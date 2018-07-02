SOCIETY

4 hot live music events in Houston this week

EMBED </>More Videos

4 hot live music events you can check out this week

By Hoodline
If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Houston. From a local '80s revival band to world-famous DJs, here are the local shows worth checking out this week.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Molly and the Ringwalds at Proof Rooftop Lounge





Catch Molly and the Ringwalds at Proof Rooftop Lounge this Tuesday night. The band has led the city's growing '80s revival since 2000.

When: Tuesday, July 3, 5 p.m.- Wednesday, July 4, 2 a.m.
Where: Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis St.
Admission: Free with RSVP; $9 general admission; $20 early-bird VIP

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Caribfest at Capitol Bar





Spend Fourth of July diving into Houston's Carnival week festivities at Capitol Bar's Caribfest. Expect a stylish celebration of Caribean beats and cuisine.
When: Wednesday, July 4, 2-10 p.m.
Where: Capitol Bar, 2415 S. Main St.
Admission: Free with RSVP until 4 p.m.; $15 general admission; table service options available

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Sasha at Rich's Houston





Sasha hits the stage this Friday night at Rich's Houston. Hailing from Wales, the house and trance DJ is a Grammy Award nominee, four-time International Dance Music Award winner and four-time DJ Mag award winner boasting a widely varying, crowd-pleasing style.

When: Friday, July 6, 10 p.m.- Saturday, July 7, 3 a.m.
Where: Rich's Houston, 2401 San Jacinto St.
Admission: $10-$20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Amine Edge & Dance at Stereo Live





End your weekend with a high-energy dance party with Amine Edge & Dance this Sunday at Stereo Live. From Southern France, Amine Edge & Dance has been turning heads with genre-melding house and techno combining elements of early house, funk, '80 hip-house and more in its high-energy shows

When: Sunday, July 8, 6-10 p.m.
Where: Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond Ave.
Admission: Free with RSVP; $5 general admission

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyHoodlineHouston
SOCIETY
America's Cajun Navy in need of donations after Harvey
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Man reunites with doctor he canoed to hospital during Harvey
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Rescuers from Hurricane Harvey form bond in year since storm
More Society
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
3-year-old boy struck by car in north Harris County
More News