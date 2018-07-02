4 hot live music events in Houston this week

Molly and the Ringwalds at Proof Rooftop Lounge

Caribfest at Capitol Bar

Sasha at Rich's Houston

Amine Edge & Dance at Stereo Live

If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Houston. From a local '80s revival band to world-famous DJs, here are the local shows worth checking out this week.---Catch Molly and the Ringwalds at Proof Rooftop Lounge this Tuesday night. The band has led the city's growing '80s revival since 2000.Tuesday, July 3, 5 p.m.- Wednesday, July 4, 2 a.m.Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis St.Free with RSVP; $9 general admission; $20 early-bird VIPSpend Fourth of July diving into Houston's Carnival week festivities at Capitol Bar's Caribfest. Expect a stylish celebration of Caribean beats and cuisine.Wednesday, July 4, 2-10 p.m.Capitol Bar, 2415 S. Main St.Free with RSVP until 4 p.m.; $15 general admission; table service options availableSasha hits the stage this Friday night at Rich's Houston. Hailing from Wales, the house and trance DJ is a Grammy Award nominee, four-time International Dance Music Award winner and four-time DJ Mag award winner boasting a widely varying, crowd-pleasing style.Friday, July 6, 10 p.m.- Saturday, July 7, 3 a.m.Rich's Houston, 2401 San Jacinto St.$10-$20End your weekend with a high-energy dance party with Amine Edge & Dance this Sunday at Stereo Live. From Southern France, Amine Edge & Dance has been turning heads with genre-melding house and techno combining elements of early house, funk, '80 hip-house and more in its high-energy showsSunday, July 8, 6-10 p.m.Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond Ave.Free with RSVP; $5 general admission