4 gifts you can order that will arrive by Christmas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In the final days of the Christmas holiday season, here's some last minute deals you don't want to pass up.

Instant Pot
Amazon just knocked $20 off the price tag and is guaranteeing arrival by Christmas if you select free Prime Delivery.

DNA Test Kit
The popular test kits normally cost $99, but Amazon has it on sale for $69 and is ensuring the kit's arrival before Christmas.

Roku Ultra
It's been one of the hottest sellers this holiday season, and it's back in stock at Target for just $69. Just select same-day delivery or pick up in store and you can quickly grab it.

Kindle
The Kindle Paperwhite is currently $30 off and will still arrive before Christmas with Amazon Prime.

