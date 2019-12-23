4 gifts you can order that will arrive by Christmas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In the final days of the Christmas holiday season, here's some last minute deals you don't want to pass up.Amazon just knocked $20 off the price tag and is guaranteeing arrival by Christmas if you select free Prime Delivery.The popular test kits normally cost $99, but Amazon has it on sale for $69 and is ensuring the kit's arrival before Christmas.It's been one of the hottest sellers this holiday season, and it's back in stock at Target for just $69. Just select same-day delivery or pick up in store and you can quickly grab it.The Kindle Paperwhite is currently $30 off and will still arrive before Christmas with Amazon Prime.ABC13's The Midday is your stop for everything you'll want to know, whether you're trying to save money, hunt for deals or find things to see and do in Houston.