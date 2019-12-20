Society

5 shocking facts about mom and baby abduction cases, according to experts

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A frantic search for a missing mother and her daughter came to a shocking discovery when the mom's body was believed to be found in northwest Harris County on Friday.

READ MORE: Woman charged in connection with kidnapping of missing Austin mom and baby

ABC13 spoke with Beth Alberts, the CEO of the Texas Center for the Missing and director of the Houston Regional Amber Alert Plan. Here's what she said about abduction cases involving moms.

1. Statistics and past cases show most abduction cases of an adult and an infant by a stranger are incredibly rare.

2. They're so rare, the chances are less than 1 percent.

3. It's almost unheard of that a mother would run away or willingly leave her home with only one child when she has other children.

4. Infant abduction or baby replacement are the only types of abductions that are typically done by women, according to law enforcement.

5. Alberts says baby replacement cases almost always involve someone the mother knows, someone who has stalked the mother or someone who possibly was present throughout the pregnancy.

For more information, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonott
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deputy killed in crash wasn't wearing a seatbelt: Authorities
2 killed in shooting at bar in NW Harris Co.
Where does the minimum wage change in 2020?
Barber shot 3 times in haircut dispute
Everything you need to know about Hanukkah
These laws go into effect in Texas on Jan. 1, 2020
Parents fighting separate and aggressive cancers at same time
Show More
13 shot at Chicago house party; 2 in custody, police say
Friend of mom found dead taken to Austin to face charges
Man free after serving 9-years for a crime he didn't commit
Sunny and mild Sunday: Here's a closer look at your holiday week ahead
Starliner capsule returns to Earth after aborted space mission
More TOP STORIES News