4 electronic music events to check out in Houston this weekend

TRANCESEND: Chapter 14 feat. Amir Hussain
First, indulge in the sounds of Trance as international DJ Amir Hussain performs his "Trancesend" show at Gravity Midtown. One of Electronic Dance Music's rising stars, Hussain has supported top Trance DJs like Armin van Buuren, Markus Schulz and the legendary Paul Oakenfold all over the world.
When: Friday, Feb. 15, 9 p.m.
Where: Gravity Midtown, 2401 S. Main St.
Admission: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
3LAU
Also on Friday, Las Vegas native 3Lau (pronounced "Blau") is performing at Stereo Live Houston. His styles are electro house, dubstep, deep house and progressive house music. The artist released his debut album "Ultraviolet" last February and has toured all over the U.S. and Europe.
When: Friday, Feb. 15, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Where: Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.
Admission: $20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Paul Van Dyk
International superstar EDM artist Paul van Dyk brings his "Music Rescues Me" tour on Saturday at Stereo Live Houston. Expect to hear mixes from the album, including his hit single "Music Rescues Me" which has over 360,000 views on YouTube. He was named the World's number one DJ in both 2005 and 2006 and remains one of the most popular DJs in the world.
When: Saturday, Feb. 16, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Where: Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.
Admission: $20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Private Label Presents: Dombresky
Lastly, spend the night listening and dancing to House Music from DJ Dombresky on Sunday at Stereo Live Houston. Known for his breakout hits "Utopia" and "Wait," the Paris native is "supported by artists like Diplo, DJ Snake, Anna Lunoe and others and stands out as one of the new faces of the international scene," according to Insomniac.com.
When: Sunday, Feb. 17, 6-10 p.m.
Where: Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.
Admission: $10 (General Admission)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
