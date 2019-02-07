4 electronic music events to check out in Houston this weekend

Boogie Nights: episode 009 Local Love Edition

Pauly D

Lost Kings: The So What Tour

Private Label Presents: Cristoph

Looking to amp up on electronic music this weekend? From a show by a former reality TV star to a performance from a rising international DJ, this weekend's concert lineup offers EDM fans plenty of excitement.---First, get the weekend started on Friday with an evening of house music as Gravity Midtown hosts "Boogie Nights." DJs Chris Zane, Morgan Hays and Dadd10 will spin the latest mixes and tunes at the monthly show at the venue.Friday, Feb. 8, 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m.Gravity Midtown, 2401 S. Main St.Free (RSVP); $5 (Pre-Sale)Next, "Jersey Shore" reality TV show star Pauly D (Paul DelVecchio) is bringing his music talents to Stereo Live Houston on Friday for a DJ set. He began his DJ career in 2010 with the release of his first single, "Beat Dat Beat (It's Time To)" and has since produced additional singles and played to audiences across the country, including as an opener for Britney Spears on her tour in 2011.Friday, Feb. 8, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.$20 (General Admission). More ticket options available.Then, catch the Lost Kings on "The So What Tour" on Saturday, also at Stereo Live Houston. The DJs are the American duo of Robert Abisi and Nick Shanholtz whose focus is on house music and creating remixes of popular artists such as the Imagine Dragons and Rihanna. They have played countless festivals, including at the Ultra Music Festival in Miami last March.Saturday, Feb. 9, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.$15 (General Admission)Lastly, international DJ Cristoph is performing a set on Sunday at Stereo Live Houston. Specializing in deephouse, house and techhouse electronic music, the England native has played venues from Ibiza to Europe to across the U.S.Sunday, Feb. 10, 6-10 p.m.Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.$5