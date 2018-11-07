4 choice electronic music events in Houston this weekend

Boogie Nights: Episode 006 feat. DJ Dan

Vini Vici - Houston

Infected Mushroom Live

Private Label Presents - Will Clarke

Looking to get lost in electronica this weekend? From insert to insert, this weekend's show lineup offers EDM fans plenty to look forward to.---The Department of Dance presents DJ Dan at Gravity Midtown. DJ Dan is a house legend who's been a leading force in the electronic dance community for more than 25 years. He uses a mix of techno, house and funky tech house with a remix discography that includes Depeche Mode, New Order, Tribe Called Quest, Lady Gaga, Janet Jackson and more. You must be 21 or older to drink, but 18 and up is welcome to attend.Friday, November 9, 9 p.m.- Saturday, November 10, 3 a.m.Gravity Midtown, 2401 S. Main St.$10 (Early Bird); $15 (Pre-sale)Vini Vici are an Israeli DJ duo made up of Aviram Saharai and Matan Kadosh. They're in the psytrance genre and have been active since 2013. They have one album, "Future Classics" (2015), plus numerous singles.Hurry, tickets are selling out fast.Friday, November 9, 10 p.m.- Saturday, November 10, 2 a.m.Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.$20 (General Admission); $25 (VIP)Infected Mushroom is another Israeli musical duo comprise of Erez Eisen and Amit Duvdevani. They produce and perform psytrance, electronica and psychedelic music. Formed in 1996, they have ten studio albums, including their latest, "Return to the Sauce" (2017).Saturday, November 10, 10 p.m.- Sunday, November 11, 2 a.m.Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.$15 (General Admission)Will Clarke is a DJ from Bristol, England, known for his techno and house beats who went viral for his hit song "Big Booty." He's also known for chart topping singles such as "The Goog" and "Can You Funk."Hurry, tickets are selling fast!Sunday, November 11, 6-10 p.m.Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.Free (Free RSVP); $5 (General Admission)