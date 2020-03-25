Coronavirus

38 Houston firefighters quarantined as they wait for COVID-19 test results, fire union says

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Thirty-eight Houston firefighters are being quarantined as of Wednesday, March 25, after being considered at high risk of contracting coronavirus, according to the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association.

Nine of the firefighters are spending the two-week quarantine in a Houston hotel because it is not safe for them at home.

The wife of one of them spoke with ABC13 on Tuesday.

Krystal Roman said her husband came in contact with a patient he didn't know had the virus. She said he spent a day at home after that and went back to work. HFD and CDC protocols allow high risk firefighters to quarantine at home in a separate bedroom away from other family members.

READ MORE: Wife of quarantined firefighter pans city, asks citizens for help

So far, one Houston firefighter already tested positive for COVID-19.

According to HFD, the firefighter began to have symptoms within 24 hours after his shift on March 17th.

Twelve other firefighters who had contact with this individual at the station have been instructed to self-quarantine, the department added.

READ MORE: 2 of 4 Houston firefighters quarantined in hotel show symptoms of COVID-19

For the latest investigations, follow Ted on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a tip for Ted Oberg? A problem to solve? Get in touch with us on our tip page, or send a tip below. (On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)





Map of COVID-19 cases across the US, updated as confirmed by CDC


The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonhouston fire departmentcoronavirusfirefighters
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Houston-area COVID-19 crisis: 10 deaths and 1,002 cases
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
HPD, HFD will now wear masks as COVID-19 cases increase
Oliver the therapy dog brings his love online
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Texas quarantine order includes people driving from Louisiana
Fort Bend County to open 1st free coronavirus testing site
Houston-area COVID-19 crisis: 10 deaths and 1,002 cases
How long will it really take to get your stimulus check?
Salvation Army trailer used to feed hundreds stolen
MD Anderson getting 3D-printed masks made by Toyota
Show More
Today brings humidity, but you'll get a change tomorrow
Wall Street pushes higher, led by surging health care stocks
Stimulus checks calculator: How much to expect under rescue bill
Money set aside for employees at Houston restaurant stolen
2 METRO workers test positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News