3-year-old girl puts boy in a headlock

ST. CHARLES, Missouri (KTRK) -- A 3-year-old Missouri girl is showing there is no age minimum when it comes to girl power.She took matters into her own hands when a boy in her class asked her hand in marriage.Kynlee McFetridge was caught last month by her preschool teachers putting a fellow student in a headlock.Kynlee told her mother she put him in a headlock because "kids don't get married."Kynlee's dad, Scott McFetridge, said he first learned about his daughter's ultimate wrestling move when he picked her up from school and saw she was on pink, not good on the school's color-coded behavior chart.McFetridge said the teacher was laughing as she recounted Kynlee's headlock, and it took all he had in him not to laugh too.