Society

3-year-old girl puts boy in a headlock

EMBED <>More Videos

She took matters into her own hands when a boy in her class asked her hand in marriage.

ST. CHARLES, Missouri (KTRK) -- A 3-year-old Missouri girl is showing there is no age minimum when it comes to girl power.

She took matters into her own hands when a boy in her class asked her hand in marriage.

Kynlee McFetridge was caught last month by her preschool teachers putting a fellow student in a headlock.

Kynlee told her mother she put him in a headlock because "kids don't get married."

Kynlee's dad, Scott McFetridge, said he first learned about his daughter's ultimate wrestling move when he picked her up from school and saw she was on pink, not good on the school's color-coded behavior chart.

McFetridge said the teacher was laughing as she recounted Kynlee's headlock, and it took all he had in him not to laugh too.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societymissourifunny video
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Uber driver leaves woman stranded for not flirting with him
Drive-by shooting caught on Houston doorbell camera
Gambling with food stamps? Lawmaker has way to stop it
Bars on alert for over-served customers after crackdown
Stroke survivor brings CBD oil store to The Woodlands
Case under investigation after narcotic officers raid home
R. Kelly speaks publicly for 1st time since new sex abuse charges
Show More
How to avoid a fight over RodeoHouston seats
FDA warns against using some makeup from Claire's
Christina Morales elected in Texas House District 145
Deputy's rescue during house fire captured on body cam
Humana cuts frustrated cancer patient check after calling Ted
More TOP STORIES News