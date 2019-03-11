Constable Mark Herman donates $1,000 to 3-year-old cancer patient Kaleo

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Constable Mark Herman attended a fundraiser for a 3-year-old named Kaleo who resides in Harris County.In December, Kaleo was diagnosed with neuroblastoma.Neuroblastoma is an extremely rare cancer that affects children, mostly under the age of five years old.There are fewer than 1,000 cases diagnosed in the United States each year. Symptoms include lumps of tissue under the skin, back pain, fever, wheezing and weight loss.Treatment includes surgery, chemotherapy, and radiotherapy.Kaleo is currently in a battle for his young life and being treated at MD Anderson Children's Hospital.To help with Kaleo's medical expenses, Constable Herman made a $1,000 personal donation at Kaleo's fundraiser.To donate to Kaleo, visit hispage.