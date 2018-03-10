SOCIETY

3 Theater Events Worth Seeking Out In Houston This Weekend

By Hoodline
When's the last time you saw a play (or opera)? This weekend, Houstonians will have the opportunity to check out three great performances, from a classic Italian opera to a hilarious "unromantic comedy." Here are the theater experiences you shouldn't miss.

I Due Timidi (The Shy Lovers)




"What happens when two hopelessly shy lovers try to connect, despite the interference of their neighbors and families?" This classic Italian opera, sung by the students of the University of Houston's Moores Opera Center, aims to answer that question. Written by the Italian composer Nino Rota, who composed soundtracks for the films of Fellini, Visconti, and Zeffirelli--as well as The Godfather--this hour-long comic opera will be presented in a semi-staged format, with piano accompaniment.

The date: Friday 3/9, 7:30-9:30pm
Buy Tickets

Good People





This play by Pulitzer winner David Lindsay-Abaire is a tribute to his hometown of South Boston. Heroine Margie "has been fired from yet another job," according to the description from Theatre Southwest. "She looks up her old boyfriend, who made it out of Southie, to see if perhaps he can give her a job. With his signature humorous glow, Lindsay-Abaire explores the struggles, shifting loyalties and unshakeable hopes that come with having next to nothing in America."

The date: Friday 3/9 or Saturday 3/10, 8-10pm
Buy Tickets

Love/Sick





The Houston premiere of this work by John Cariani comes from Firecracker Productions, who describe it as "an unromantic comedy for the romantic in everyone...A collection of nine slightly twisted and short plays set on a Friday night in an alternate suburban reality, this play explores the pain and the joy that comes with being in love."

The date: Friday 3/9 or Saturday 3/10, 8-10pm
Buy Tickets
