SOCIETY

3 middle school boys buy flowers for every girl at school for Valentine's Day

EMBED </>More Videos

Like true gentlemen, three middle school students bought flowers for every girl at their school.

OLATHE, Missouri --
There wasn't a single girl at a middle school in Missouri who did not have a flower for Valentine's Day.

Like true gentlemen, three middle school students bought flowers for every girl at their school.

"I thought it was a great opportunity to give back because being able to make every girl in school at Summit Trail happy on Valentine's Day means a whole lot to everybody," seventh-grader Kyan Rice told KSHB.

The boys' sweet action had an impact that one girl even told Principal Sarah Guerrero, "I didn't use to like Valentine's Day. I loved it today."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyvalentine's dayfeel goodu.s. & worldMissouri
SOCIETY
Wedding gowns at retirement home tell stories on Valentine's Day
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
'He doesn't even look human': Racist rant caught on camera
3-year-old who nearly drowned meets heroes who saved his life
More Society
Top Stories
City of Houston filing seeks to invalidate Prop B pay parity
HPD officer at center of controversial raid shot twice before
HPD chief handling raid and shootout improperly: ex officer
Man arrested for impersonating police officer, deputies say
WARRANT: Informant didn't buy drugs from couple killed in raid
Allegations in drug raid not reflective of officers: union chief
Mayor falling short on pothole promise, records show
Neighbors react to details of suspects killed in police shootout
Show More
Minute Maid Park to host WWE's Royal Rumble event in 2020
Police: Dunkin' Donuts store manager fatally shot by boyfriend
Nickelodeon bringing back 'All That'
Houston shells out millions in fight for DNC 2020
Dog's mouth, paws bound with duct tape
More News