OLATHE, Missouri --There wasn't a single girl at a middle school in Missouri who did not have a flower for Valentine's Day.
Like true gentlemen, three middle school students bought flowers for every girl at their school.
"I thought it was a great opportunity to give back because being able to make every girl in school at Summit Trail happy on Valentine's Day means a whole lot to everybody," seventh-grader Kyan Rice told KSHB.
The boys' sweet action had an impact that one girl even told Principal Sarah Guerrero, "I didn't use to like Valentine's Day. I loved it today."