3 primo electronic music events in Houston this weekend | Hoodline

Don Diablo
Dutch DJ Don Diablo brings his signature production to Stereo Live Houston. You won't want to miss the number one producer of the year by 1001 Tracklists. This event is for ages 18+.
When: Friday, December 21, 10 p.m.- Saturday, December 22, 2 a.m.
Where: Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.
Admission: $20 (General Admission); $29 (VIP).
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Bro Safari
Bro Safari is an American producer and DJ. The Austin-based performer returns to Stereo Live Houston. This is event is for ages 18+.
When: Saturday, December 22, 10 p.m.- Sunday, December 23, 2 a.m.
Where: Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.
Admission: $11-$12 (General Admission)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Private Label Presents: Oxigenate & Sami Thompson
Enjoy electronic musical artists Oxigenate and Sami Thompson onstage at Stereo Live. This event is for ages 18+.
When: Sunday, December 23, 6-10 p.m.
Where: Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets