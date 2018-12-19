3 primo electronic music events in Houston this weekend | Hoodline

SOCIETY

Looking to hype yourself up for some EDM this weekend? From Don Diablo to Oxigenate and Sami Thompson, this weekend's event lineup offers EDM fans plenty to enjoy.

---

Don Diablo





Dutch DJ Don Diablo brings his signature production to Stereo Live Houston. You won't want to miss the number one producer of the year by 1001 Tracklists. This event is for ages 18+.

When: Friday, December 21, 10 p.m.- Saturday, December 22, 2 a.m.
Where: Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.
Admission: $20 (General Admission); $29 (VIP).
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Bro Safari





Bro Safari is an American producer and DJ. The Austin-based performer returns to Stereo Live Houston. This is event is for ages 18+.

When: Saturday, December 22, 10 p.m.- Sunday, December 23, 2 a.m.
Where: Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.
Admission: $11-$12 (General Admission)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Private Label Presents: Oxigenate & Sami Thompson





Enjoy electronic musical artists Oxigenate and Sami Thompson onstage at Stereo Live. This event is for ages 18+.

When: Sunday, December 23, 6-10 p.m.
Where: Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
