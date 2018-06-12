3 must-see live shows in Houston this week

Jackyl at Proof Rooftop Lounge

Cash Cash at Stereo Live Houston

Victor Calderone at Rich's Houston

If you love to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, this week offers several great reasons to leave the house.From a '90s hard rock band to celebrity DJs, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.---Catch the Jackyl at Proof Rooftop Lounge this Thursday night. With roots in hard rock, heavy metal and Southern metal, the band made waves throughout the '90s with hit singles like "The Lumberjack," which features a chainsaw solo by lead singer Jesse James Dupree.Thursday, June 14, 6 p.m.- Friday, June 15, 2 a.m.Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis St.Free with RSVP; $55-65 VIPCatch Cash Cash at Stereo Live Houston this Friday night. The trio of electronic DJs from New Jersey is known for remixing world-famous voices, like Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Kelly Clarkson and Icona Pop.Friday, June 15, 10 p.m.- Saturday, June 16, 2 a.m.Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.$35 VIPAlso Friday night: House and techno DJ Victor Calderone takes center stage at Rich's Houston.Throughout the past two generations, Calderone has collaborated with the biggest names in pop -- including Madonna, Sting, Whitney Houston, Janet Jackson and Beyonce. He's also worked with heavy hitters in the electronic industry, including Grammy-winning DJ and producer Peter Rauhofer, aka Club 69.Friday, June 15, 10 p.m.- Saturday, June 16, 3 a.m.Rich's Houston, 2401 San Jacinto St.$10-$20