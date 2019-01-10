3 music events worth seeking out in Houston this weekend

The All New Fridays at Mynt Ultra Lounge

Breathe Carolina at Stereo Live

Coyu at The Dive

If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Houston. From a dance party with a side of gumbo to appearances by world-class DJs, here are the local shows worth checking out this weekend.---Start your weekend at Midtown's indoor-outdoor nightclub Mynt. Expect drink specials from 9-11:30 p.m., and if you purchase a drink before 11 p.m., you'll get to nosh on free gumbo and wings.Friday, Jan. 11, 9 p.m.- Saturday, Jan. 12, 2 a.m.Mynt Ultra Lounge, 202 Tuam St.FreeEDM duo Breathe Carolina makes a stop at Stereo Live Houston this Saturday night. Comprised of David Schmitt and Tommy Cooperman, the electro-pop DJs have been inspiring crowds to cut a rug for more than a decade.Saturday, Jan. 12, 10 p.m.- Sunday, Jan. 13, 2 a.m.Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.$14Also this Saturday, Spanish DJ Ivan Ramos, better known as Coyu, brings his personal blend of techno and house music to The Dive. Kinda Super Disco cofounder James Reed will also spin a set in honor of his birthday.Saturday, Jan. 12, 10 p.m.- Sunday, Jan. 13, 2 a.m.The Dive, 809 Pierce St.$20