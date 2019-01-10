SOCIETY

3 music events worth seeking out in Houston this weekend

Photo: Marcela Laskoski/Unsplash

By Hoodline
If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Houston. From a dance party with a side of gumbo to appearances by world-class DJs, here are the local shows worth checking out this weekend.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

The All New Fridays at Mynt Ultra Lounge





Start your weekend at Midtown's indoor-outdoor nightclub Mynt. Expect drink specials from 9-11:30 p.m., and if you purchase a drink before 11 p.m., you'll get to nosh on free gumbo and wings.

When: Friday, Jan. 11, 9 p.m.- Saturday, Jan. 12, 2 a.m.
Where: Mynt Ultra Lounge, 202 Tuam St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Breathe Carolina at Stereo Live





EDM duo Breathe Carolina makes a stop at Stereo Live Houston this Saturday night. Comprised of David Schmitt and Tommy Cooperman, the electro-pop DJs have been inspiring crowds to cut a rug for more than a decade.

When: Saturday, Jan. 12, 10 p.m.- Sunday, Jan. 13, 2 a.m.
Where: Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.
Admission: $14

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Coyu at The Dive





Also this Saturday, Spanish DJ Ivan Ramos, better known as Coyu, brings his personal blend of techno and house music to The Dive. Kinda Super Disco cofounder James Reed will also spin a set in honor of his birthday.

When: Saturday, Jan. 12, 10 p.m.- Sunday, Jan. 13, 2 a.m.
Where: The Dive, 809 Pierce St.
Admission: $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
