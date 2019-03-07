3 hip-hop events to check out in Houston this weekend

Mercy Fridays & EngineRoom Saturdays

Rose Gold Saturday

Mardi Gras Day Party

Looking for the top hip-hop shows to check out this weekend? From Rose Gold Saturday to a Mardi Gras day party, this weekend's event lineup offers plenty to look forward to in Houston.---This weekend hip-hop event will take place at Mercy Houston. Sections can be reserved for $200. The section fee does not include bottles. There is a minimum purchase of two bottles. Grey Goose, Hennessy and Patron are among the drink selections available.Friday, March 8, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.Mercy Houston, 1505 St. EmanuelFreeDJ A-Plus will provide the beats at this hip-hop event. Complimentary Hennessy cocktails will be available with your RSVP until 11 a.m.Saturday, March 9, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.Rose Gold Cocktail Den, 1005 Hadley St.FreeDJ Sean "Panda" Royal will provide the music at this Mardi Gras party. Chef Kesha B. will serve up Cajun and Creole fare. The Belvedere will host the event.Sunday, March 10, 3-8 p.m.Belvedere, 1131-01 Uptown Park Blvd., #310$8.74---