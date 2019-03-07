3 hip-hop events to check out in Houston this weekend

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Mercy Fridays & EngineRoom Saturdays
This weekend hip-hop event will take place at Mercy Houston. Sections can be reserved for $200. The section fee does not include bottles. There is a minimum purchase of two bottles. Grey Goose, Hennessy and Patron are among the drink selections available.
When: Friday, March 8, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Where: Mercy Houston, 1505 St. Emanuel
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Rose Gold Saturday
DJ A-Plus will provide the beats at this hip-hop event. Complimentary Hennessy cocktails will be available with your RSVP until 11 a.m.
When: Saturday, March 9, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Where: Rose Gold Cocktail Den, 1005 Hadley St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Mardi Gras Day Party
DJ Sean "Panda" Royal will provide the music at this Mardi Gras party. Chef Kesha B. will serve up Cajun and Creole fare. The Belvedere will host the event.
When: Sunday, March 10, 3-8 p.m.
Where: Belvedere, 1131-01 Uptown Park Blvd., #310
Admission: $8.74
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
