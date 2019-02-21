3 great electronic music events in Houston this weekend

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
An Experimental Collective
First, check out "An Experimental Collective" on Saturday at the Insomnia Gallery. The free show will include six performers that will rotate and bring such styles as ambient drone guitar, uptempo EDM and techno to the turntables. It is also a BYOB event.
When: Saturday, February 23, 2-6 p.m.
Where: Insomnia Gallery, 708 Telephone Road., Suite C
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Audien
Next, catch DJ Audien work his magic on Saturday at Stereo Live Houston. According to Wikipedia, he plays progressive house, trance, electro house and trap music. He has performed at such music and EDM festivals as Tomorrowland and Lollapolooza.
When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Where: Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.
Admission: $25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Private Label Presents: ATTLAS
Close out the weekend with a show by Attlas on Sunday at Stereo Live Houston. The DJ, according to www.edm.com, "uses sound to carefully weave stories, in a distinctly sincere and heartfelt manner, rather than putting out songs to cater to people's likes."
When: Sunday, Feb. 24, 6-10 p.m.
Where: Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.
Admission: $5
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
---
This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.