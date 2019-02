3 great electronic music events in Houston this weekend

An Experimental Collective

Looking to drop the bass with some electronica this weekend? From shows by Audien to Attlas, this weekend's event lineup offers EDM fans plenty to enjoy.---First, check out "An Experimental Collective" on Saturday at the Insomnia Gallery. The free show will include six performers that will rotate and bring such styles as ambient drone guitar, uptempo EDM and techno to the turntables. It is also a BYOB event.Saturday, February 23, 2-6 p.m.Insomnia Gallery, 708 Telephone Road., Suite CFreeNext, catch DJ Audien work his magic on Saturday at Stereo Live Houston. According to Wikipedia, he plays progressive house, trance, electro house and trap music. He has performed at such music and EDM festivals as Tomorrowland and Lollapolooza.Saturday, Feb. 23, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.$25Close out the weekend with a show by Attlas on Sunday at Stereo Live Houston. The DJ, according to www.edm.com , "uses sound to carefully weave stories, in a distinctly sincere and heartfelt manner, rather than putting out songs to cater to people's likes."Sunday, Feb. 24, 6-10 p.m.Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.$5---