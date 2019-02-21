SOCIETY

3 great electronic music events in Houston this weekend

Photo: Søren Astrup Jørgensen/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to drop the bass with some electronica this weekend? From shows by Audien to Attlas, this weekend's event lineup offers EDM fans plenty to enjoy.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

An Experimental Collective





First, check out "An Experimental Collective" on Saturday at the Insomnia Gallery. The free show will include six performers that will rotate and bring such styles as ambient drone guitar, uptempo EDM and techno to the turntables. It is also a BYOB event.

When: Saturday, February 23, 2-6 p.m.
Where: Insomnia Gallery, 708 Telephone Road., Suite C
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Audien





Next, catch DJ Audien work his magic on Saturday at Stereo Live Houston. According to Wikipedia, he plays progressive house, trance, electro house and trap music. He has performed at such music and EDM festivals as Tomorrowland and Lollapolooza.

When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Where: Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.
Admission: $25

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Private Label Presents: ATTLAS




Close out the weekend with a show by Attlas on Sunday at Stereo Live Houston. The DJ, according to www.edm.com, "uses sound to carefully weave stories, in a distinctly sincere and heartfelt manner, rather than putting out songs to cater to people's likes."

When: Sunday, Feb. 24, 6-10 p.m.
Where: Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.
Admission: $5

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
---

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyHoodlineHouston
SOCIETY
15 religious sightings in unusual places
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
Bikini baristas too steamy for some customers at coffee shop
Texas liquor chain rings in spring with Dollar Sale deals
More Society
Top Stories
HPD officer under investigation released from hospital
Atascocita MS student arrested for having saw blade, hit list
Sugar Land parents in murder-suicide were active in community
Jussie Smollett bond set at $100K, staged attack because he was 'dissatisfied with his salary': police
Van carrying inmates crashes into water in Wharton
Pope demands bishops act now to end scourge of sex abuse
The Monkees guitarist, Peter Tork, dead at 77
Dallas girl recorded her last moments before deadly blast
Show More
15 religious sightings in unusual places
Chip and Joanna Gaines opening coffee shop
Bill would allocate funds to child victims of shootings
'Obey your God:' Bizarre chase involving man in stolen ambulance
Houston Weather: Cloudy, foggy, cool, and wet today
More News