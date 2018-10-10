3 great electronic music events in Houston this weekend

Arcade 2

Tchami

Crankdat

Looking to get lost in electronica this weekend? From a night filled with arcade games, laser light shows and live music to a concert by the pioneer of future house, this weekend's event lineup offers EDM fans plenty to look forward to.---The Department of Dance presents the return of its Arcade event from three years ago. The club night transforms the venue into an arcade filled with gaming stations, complete with a laser light show and a lineup of electronic dance DJs and artists.Friday, Oct. 12, 9 p.m.- Saturday, Oct. 13, 3 a.m.Gravity Midtown, 2401 S. Main St., Suite 200.$5 (early bird); $10 (general admission)Tchami (the stage name of Martin Bresso) is a French DJ and record producer from Paris. Though a member of the Pardon My French collective since its inception, he's best known for his solo work. He is regarded as one of the major pioneers of the future house genre. He's released four solo EPs thus far, the most recent being 2018's "Aurra/Shades."Friday, Oct. 12, 10 p.m.- Saturday, Oct. 13, 2 a.m.Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.$20 (general admission); $25 (VIP)Christian Smith, known professionally as Crankdat, is an American DJ and EDM producer from Cleveland, Ohio. Active since 2015, he's released numerous singles and remixes in collaboration with other artists. Recent singles include "Wobble," "Kneel Before Me" and "Say It."Saturday, Oct. 13, 10 p.m.- Sunday, Oct. 14, 2 a.m.Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.$10