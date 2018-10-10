3 great electronic music events in Houston this weekend

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Arcade 2
The Department of Dance presents the return of its Arcade event from three years ago. The club night transforms the venue into an arcade filled with gaming stations, complete with a laser light show and a lineup of electronic dance DJs and artists.
When: Friday, Oct. 12, 9 p.m.- Saturday, Oct. 13, 3 a.m.
Where: Gravity Midtown, 2401 S. Main St., Suite 200.
Admission: $5 (early bird); $10 (general admission)
Tchami
Tchami (the stage name of Martin Bresso) is a French DJ and record producer from Paris. Though a member of the Pardon My French collective since its inception, he's best known for his solo work. He is regarded as one of the major pioneers of the future house genre. He's released four solo EPs thus far, the most recent being 2018's "Aurra/Shades."
When: Friday, Oct. 12, 10 p.m.- Saturday, Oct. 13, 2 a.m.
Where: Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.
Admission: $20 (general admission); $25 (VIP)
Crankdat
Christian Smith, known professionally as Crankdat, is an American DJ and EDM producer from Cleveland, Ohio. Active since 2015, he's released numerous singles and remixes in collaboration with other artists. Recent singles include "Wobble," "Kneel Before Me" and "Say It."
When: Saturday, Oct. 13, 10 p.m.- Sunday, Oct. 14, 2 a.m.
Where: Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.
Admission: $10
