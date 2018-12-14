3 film, media and entertainment events to check out in Houston this weekend | Hoodline

When it comes to entertainment culture, there's plenty to keep you busy, from pilots to premieres. Read on for the top happenings to add to your calendar.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Boss Bodies Television Pilot Premiere
Reality show Boss Bodies follows the lives of the personal trainers at Muscle Headz Gym in Houston. Watch the cast walk the red carpet and then settle in to watch the pilot with them.
When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 3-6 p.m.
Where: The Address, 3333 Raleigh St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Houston Community Meetup Powered by Twitch
Do you spend a lot of your time playing video games? Leave your screen behind, grab some friends or family members and head to Coral Sword to network with other gamers in real life.
When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 7:30-11:30 p.m.
Where: Coral Sword, 1318 Telephone Road., Suite 3.
Admission: Free (General Admission); Free (Custom Donation); $5 (BleedPurple Donation). More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets'
Screwed Up Christmas, the Movie Premiere
Be one of the first people in Houston to see this new holiday movie, which promises to have you "laughing, crying and singing." The movie follows the plight of a pastor who is on the verge of losing this church.
When: Sunday, Dec.16, 7:30-9 p.m.
Where: AMC Studio 30, 2949 Dunvale Road.
Admission: Free (Donation); $20 (General Admission). More ticket options available.Click here for more details, and to get your tickets