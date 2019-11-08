3 events that will bring out music lover and kid in you

The Big Bounce America Tour
Starting Saturday, you can visit the bounce house, which takes up more than 10,000 square feet of space and includes an obstacle course, giant slide and of course, a ball pit.
Travis Scott's ASTROWORLD Festival
The Houston native's popular ASTROWORLD festival returns to his hometown this weekend.
The festival will rock NRG Park on Saturday, Nov. 9.
Karbach Brewing Company Foamhenge music festival
This year's lineup will feature Ace Frehley, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and KISS guitarist.
The festival starts Sunday, Nov. 10 at 12:30 p.m.
Tickets start at $28 and go up to $100. Children under 12 years old get in for free. For more information, click here.
