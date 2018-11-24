3 electronic music events worth seeking out in Houston this weekend

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Praia @ Night Featuring Yousef
Praia @ Night is a series that hosts EDM artist. This time around, it will feature Yousef, alongside Praia resident artists.
Yousef, a native of Liverpool, UK, has been a driving force in the underground dance music scene for nearly 20 years, playing some of the best clubs in the world.
When: Friday, November 23, 8 p.m.- Saturday, November 24, 2 a.m.
Where: The Dive, 809 Pierce St.
Admission: $15 (General Admission); $20 (Door Price)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
HEROBUST WTF Tour w/ Bailo
Herobust is the performing name of Hayden Kramer, an American record producer and musician from Atlanta. Known for his hip-hop flavored bass music, he has two EPs, "I'm Aloud" (2016) and "Vertebreaken" (2017).
When: Friday, November 23, 10 p.m.- Saturday, November 24, 2 a.m.
Where: Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.
Admission: $20 (General Admission)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Cedric Gervais
Cedric Gervais is a French DJ and house music producer that works in genres like dance, progressive house, electro house, tech house and big room house. His discography includes two studio albums, "Experiment" (2006) and "Miamication" (2011). He also has one EP, "The Experiment EP" (2005). He won a Grammy for his 2013 remix of Lana Del Rey's "Summertime Sadness."
When: Saturday, November 24, 10 p.m.- Sunday, November 25, 2 a.m.
Where: Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.
Admission: $11 (General Admission)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets