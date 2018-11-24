3 electronic music events worth seeking out in Houston this weekend

Praia @ Night Featuring Yousef

HEROBUST WTF Tour w/ Bailo

Cedric Gervais

Looking to get lost in EDM this weekend? You're in luck: this weekend's concert lineup offers EDM fans plenty to enjoy.---Praia @ Night is a series that hosts EDM artist. This time around, it will feature Yousef, alongside Praia resident artists.Yousef, a native of Liverpool, UK, has been a driving force in the underground dance music scene for nearly 20 years, playing some of the best clubs in the world.Friday, November 23, 8 p.m.- Saturday, November 24, 2 a.m.The Dive, 809 Pierce St.$15 (General Admission); $20 (Door Price)Herobust is the performing name of Hayden Kramer, an American record producer and musician from Atlanta. Known for his hip-hop flavored bass music, he has two EPs, "I'm Aloud" (2016) and "Vertebreaken" (2017).Friday, November 23, 10 p.m.- Saturday, November 24, 2 a.m.Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.$20 (General Admission)Cedric Gervais is a French DJ and house music producer that works in genres like dance, progressive house, electro house, tech house and big room house. His discography includes two studio albums, "Experiment" (2006) and "Miamication" (2011). He also has one EP, "The Experiment EP" (2005). He won a Grammy for his 2013 remix of Lana Del Rey's "Summertime Sadness."Saturday, November 24, 10 p.m.- Sunday, November 25, 2 a.m.Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.$11 (General Admission)