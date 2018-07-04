3 community events in Houston this week

From a results-driven advisory session with seasoned business leaders to night markets filled with local goods, there's plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural events coming up in Houston this week. Read on for a rundown.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Coffee & Conversation with The Houston Advisory Board
Looking for some guidance in your business endeavors? Local professionals are invited to Houston Advisory Board's latest gathering this Friday morning. The advisory board convenes monthly to help local business leaders set goals, share business planning knowledge and referrals, and ensure accountability.
When: Friday, July 6, 8:30-10:30 a.m.
Where: Berryhill Heights, 702 E. 11th St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Vintage & Art Market at Holler Brewing Co.
Head over to Holler Brewing Co. for a first Friday night overflowing with local art, food and beer. Located in the brewery's breezeway, the market will feature a wide array of goods, including vintage tees and accessories, vegan bath and body products, handmade jewelry, art, produce and more.
When: Friday, July 6, 5-9 p.m.
Where: Holler Brewing Co., 2206 Edwards St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Little White Oak Night Market
Fill your Saturday evening with even more local goods and food -- plus some volleyball -- at the Little White Oak Night Market. Hosted by The Houston Food Park every Saturday evening at Sideout Volleybar, the market features a wide range of vendors offering produce, hot meals, dessert, local apparel, art and jewelry -- on top of a full bar, volleyball courts, a dog park and indoor and outdoor seating.
When: Saturday, July 7, 4-8 p.m.
Where: Sideout Volleybar, 2623 Keene St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets