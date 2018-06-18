3 can't-miss live music events in Houston this week

David Lee Garza at Proof Rooftop Lounge

If you love to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, this week offers several great reasons to leave the house.From a Tejano-Americana blend to trap music full of wonky samples, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.---Catch David Lee Garza y Los Musicales at Proof Rooftop Lounge this Thursday night. Over the past three decades, the band has released numerous hits combining danceable melodies with earthy blends of country, Americana, Tex-Mex and Tejano sounds.Thursday, June 21, 6 p.m.- Friday, June 22, 2 a.m.Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis St.Free with RSVP; $10-$30 VIPSpend Thursday night with one of the hottest beat-makers out of New Zealand: Quix. With a trap sound he describes as "full of 808's and wonky samples," Quix has headlined the top venues throughout Australia and New Zealand and is just kicking off a fresh North American tour for the summer festival season.Thursday, June 21, 10 p.m.- Friday, June 22, 2 a.m.Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.Free with RSVP; $5 general admissionLast but not least, hang poolside with Duke Dumont at Cle this Sunday afternoon. The British musician, DJ and producer owns the record label Blase Boys Club. His recent hits "Need U (100%)" and "I Got U" were both nominated for Grammys in the "Best Dance Recording" category.Sunday, June 24, 2-8 p.m.Cle, 2301 Main St.$25