2018 Latin Women's Initiative Luncheon

The 16rth annual year's Latin Women's Initiative luncheon brought together glamor and community.The Latin Women's Initiative is a non-profit organization that provides monetary assistance and volunteer support to non-profit agencies and organizations that provide social services and day-to-day resources, such as basic education and access to health care for residents in the Greater Houston region.The annual luncheon is an opportunity for local community leaders and supporters to dress up, have fun and show support for LWI!