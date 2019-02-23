SOCIETY

2 inmates released from prison after murder conviction vacated

EMBED </>More Videos

2 inmates released from prison after murder conviction vacated

CALIFORNIA (KTRK) --
Two California men who spent years in prison for crimes they said they didn't commit are now free.

Friday, 43-year-old Michael Tirpak walked out of prison for the first time in 25 years after having his murder conviction vacated.

"I feel excited and happy, all at the same time. Appreciative," Tirpak said.

Also, 35-year-old Reggie Mallard is a free man after serving 16 years for a murder he didn't commit.

Loyola law school students and professors found new evidence in both of the men cases.

"These are great people, you know. Without them I wouldn't be here. They fought hard to get me home and I'm just thankful to have them in my corner," Mallard said.

The law students said that they interviewed several witnesses and read through police reports for both cases.

"It's tough to be 17-years-old and in the hands of the police. It's tough to prove your innocence," law student Chris Hawthorne said.

Tirpak said he counseled younger inmates while he was in prison and hopes to do similar work now that he's free.

He also got married two year years ago while behind bars, and is looking forward to starting a new life with his wife.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societygood news
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Firefighters buy elderly woman a microwave
Barack Obama's '44' jacket wins over the internet
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
Selena-themed cups returning to Stripes stores Saturday
More Society
Top Stories
Crews responding to cargo jet crash in Trinity Bay
Man shot to death during house party in southeast Houston
3rd suspect arrested in 10-month-old's shooting death
Teenager girls in custody after alleged armed bank robbery
Grab your boots and cowboy hats, the Rodeo Parade is here
Houston company recalls fish products that weren't inspected
Pawt-ners in crime make several calls to 911
Houston Weather: Showers and storms for the Rodeo Parade
Show More
Nurse strangled during an inmate attack inside jail
RAT-TLED: Toilet rat leaves Hermosa residents feeling flushed
New Keurig machine will serve up cocktails instead of coffee
Man says cop confused hash brown for cellphone
Video clears men who confronted 29-year-old who died: lawyer
More News