Society

2 dates Houston movie and music lovers need to mark

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- December is a big month for movie and music lovers in Houston.

Motley Crüe officially announced their upcoming reunion.

The band will be kicking off a U.S. stadium tour in 2020 with Poison and Def Leppard. They'll be making a stop in Houston on Wednesday, July 15 at Minute Maid Park. Tickets are on sale now.

READ MORE: Mtley Crüe confirms band will reunite, tour in 2020

Also, start the countdown! "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" hits theaters on Friday, Dec. 20.

Lucasfilm has teased the movie as "the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come."

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Lucasfilm and this station.

ABC13's The Midday is your stop for everything you'll want to know, whether you're trying to save money, hunt for deals or find things to see and do in Houston.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonott
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Nassau Bay sergeant's alleged killer charged with capital murder
New allegations come to light against Conroe priest
Mom of accused cop killer charged with hindering investigation
More than 40 exotic pets abandoned in SW Houston apartment
Warmer weekend weather before a strong cold front Monday
Bank mistakenly puts $37 million in Texas woman's account
Ring cameras hacked: Families share horror stories
Show More
Taylor Swift calls out Scooter Braun during Billboard speech
House committee approves impeachment charges against Trump
5-year-old's death result of natural causes, investigators say
Christmas shipping deadlines to get packages mailed on time
Danny Aiello, 'Do the Right Thing' star, dies at 86
More TOP STORIES News