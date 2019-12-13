2 dates Houston movie and music lovers need to mark

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- December is a big month for movie and music lovers in Houston.Motley Crüe officially announced their upcoming reunion.The band will be kicking off a U.S. stadium tour in 2020 with Poison and Def Leppard. They'll be making a stop in Houston on Wednesday, July 15 at Minute Maid Park. Tickets are on sale now.Also, start the countdown! "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" hits theaters on Friday, Dec. 20.Lucasfilm has teased the movie as "the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come."ABC13's The Midday is your stop for everything you'll want to know, whether you're trying to save money, hunt for deals or find things to see and do in Houston.