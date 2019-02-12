2 boys stop to say pledge outside fire station

An act of patriotism was captured on camera in North Carolina.The Roseboro Fire Department posted a picture on Facebook showing two young boys pausing in the middle of the street to cite the Pledge of Allegiance.The department's chief said the fire station's chaplain was raising the flag to full staff when he looked over and spotted the two boys standing with their hands on their heart.The post has since been shared more than 6,000 times and received more than 800 comments.