HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Here's what was making news this week in 1962:On April 25, a huge tank fire erupted in Jacinto City. Recently digitized film shows a huge fire, taller than telephone poles, raging near the street.Several days later, contestants for Miss Navy Houston, showed off their swimsuits at the Channel 13 swimming pool.A film clip from the next day shows the contestants competing at a hotel swimming pool.