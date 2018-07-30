SOCIETY

12-year-old Girl Scout calls out sexism in viral letter to newspaper editor

EMBED </>More Videos

A 12-year-old Girl Scout's letter to the editor of an Ohio newspaper calling out what she describes as a sexist comment is going viral. (WTVD)

CHESTERLAND, Ohio --
A 12-year-old Girl Scout's letter to the editor of an Ohio newspaper calling out what she describes as a sexist comment is going viral.

Julianne Speyer marched with her Girl Scout troop at the Chesterland Fourth of July parade when she heard an announcer call the Boy Scouts "the future leaders of America" and said the Girl Scouts were "just having fun."

"It just didn't seem fair because girls can be anything that we want," said Speyer.

Speyer decided to write the letter to a newspaper about the incident.

The organizers of the parade would not confirm or deny what was said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyviralgirl scoutsu.s. & worldOhio
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
Homeless Texas A&M graduate hands out resumes on the street
Remains of Tuskegee Airman identified nearly 74 years later
Boy with Down syndrome loses Woody doll at Astros game
More Society
Top Stories
17-year-old victim and teen driver in fatal crash identified
Woman crashes ambulance she allegedly stole from Ben Taub
Man ordered to pay $8.8 million for breaking up man's marriage
'Whites only' graffiti found on school track in Tomball
'Please don't shoot:' Video released in fatal police shooting of black man
TSA program secretly watches passengers on planes
Dad working 3 jobs surprises teen daughter with dream dress
Boy with Down syndrome loses Woody doll at Astros game
Show More
Homeless Texas A&M graduate hands out resumes on the street
Boy Scout found safe after going missing for nearly 2 days
Missing college student Mollie Tibbetts: A timeline
Celebrate National Cheesecake Day with a delicious discount!
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
More News