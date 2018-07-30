A 12-year-old Girl Scout's letter to the editor of an Ohio newspaper calling out what she describes as a sexist comment is going viral.Julianne Speyer marched with her Girl Scout troop at the Chesterland Fourth of July parade when she heard an announcer call the Boy Scouts "the future leaders of America" and said the Girl Scouts were "just having fun.""It just didn't seem fair because girls can be anything that we want," said Speyer.Speyer decided to write the letter to a newspaper about the incident.The organizers of the parade would not confirm or deny what was said.