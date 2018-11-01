SOCIETY

12 kids from 8 different countries gain their U.S. citizenship on Halloween

EMBED </>More Videos

A dozen children from around the world will never forget this Halloween in New Mexico.

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KTRK) --
A dozen children from around the world will never forget the day they became American citizens.

This Halloween in New Mexico, 12 kids from eight different countries took part in a naturalization ceremony in Albuquerque.

The children celebrated their newly obtained U.S. citizenship during a special Halloween-themed ceremony.

After the ceremony, the kids went trick or treating.

Instead of going from house to house, they went door to door throughout the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration services field office.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycitizenshiphalloweentrick or treatu.s. & worldNew Mexico
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Viral obit: Woman's fun-filled life inspires thousands
Daylight saving got you down? These states have no time change
$15 million Lottery Texas ticket sold in Wichita Falls
Batman visits NICU babies at Texas Children's for Halloween
More Society
Top Stories
Waller Co. deputy killed in crash had only been on job a few days
Woman in dog head costume leads police on chase
2nd grade student hit and killed while waiting at bus stop
5 children, 2 adults hit by car at school bus stop in Florida
HIGHWAY HERO: Lone worker unclogs drain on flooded 288
Google employees walk out to protest treatment of women
Cesar Sayoc allegedly threatened Beto O'Rourke in April: Report
Man charged with dumping body of reality TV producer
Show More
Baby found dead in swing reportedly 'died of diaper rash'
Hungover baggage handler gets trapped in cargo hold during flight
Downtown building collapse scatters rubble into street
$15 million Lottery Texas ticket sold in Wichita Falls
Pittsburgh synagogue suspect pleads not guilty to charges
More News