A dozen children from around the world will never forget the day they became American citizens.This Halloween in New Mexico, 12 kids from eight different countries took part in a naturalization ceremony in Albuquerque.The children celebrated their newly obtained U.S. citizenship during a special Halloween-themed ceremony.After the ceremony, the kids went trick or treating.Instead of going from house to house, they went door to door throughout the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration services field office.