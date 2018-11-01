ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KTRK) --A dozen children from around the world will never forget the day they became American citizens.
This Halloween in New Mexico, 12 kids from eight different countries took part in a naturalization ceremony in Albuquerque.
The children celebrated their newly obtained U.S. citizenship during a special Halloween-themed ceremony.
After the ceremony, the kids went trick or treating.
Instead of going from house to house, they went door to door throughout the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration services field office.