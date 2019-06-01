HTX

115-year-old Tomball farm helps shoppers buy homegrown produce

By
TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- A lot has changed since the Weinberg family bought their farm back in 1904. What may be even more incredible is how much has stayed the same, and how with each generation comes a new name and new personalities, but their work ethic remains the same.



Bud Weinberg's family was the first to plant vegetables at the Weinberg's Rosehill Farms, located off FM-2920 Road in Tomball.

"I've been driving a tractor until(sic) I was about 6 years old," said farmer Bud Weinberg. "I have a 2-year-old granddaughter that's about to be 3. She likes to ride on the tractor occasionally. I'm hoping to train her to be able to drive the tractor, once she can reach the brakes."



Years ago, the Weinbergs began selling their produce to major grocery stores.

As farming grew to be more commercialized, the Weinbergs have moved in the opposite direction.

Now, 115 years later, they sell directly to local residents, who have the option to pick their own vegetables.

"A bona fide welcoming family farm selling good quality vegetables at a very fair price," said one Facebook user in an online review. "I stop here first to get produce before getting produce at the grocery store."

Another Facebook user wrote the farm has the 'best homegrown tomatoes' and says 'all the produce is top notch!'

According to the farm's Facebook page, the family is currently selling potatoes by the pound for 75 cents or shoppers can buy a 50-pound box for $24.

They said onions will be coming soon and tomatoes will be available for sale in early June.

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through ABC13's HTX+ Facebook page.

Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytomballvegetablefamilyhtxshoppingfarminghtx tomball
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HTX
Clear Falls High grad with special needs known for spreading joy
Teens spending summer at NASA to launch space dreams
Get gaming! Popular old-school arcade heads to Clear Lake
Clear Lake firm playing key role in NASA's missions to the moon
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News