115-year-old Tomball farm helps shoppers buy homegrown produce

What a peaceful day! We’re in the #Tomball area, showing you unique people and places.



How about a SEVENTH generation family farm? https://t.co/yw3iCPO6EY pic.twitter.com/UmEBt9Jppz — Pooja Lodhia (@PoojaOnTV) May 30, 2019

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- A lot has changed since the Weinberg family bought their farm back in 1904. What may be even more incredible is how much has stayed the same, and how with each generation comes a new name and new personalities, but their work ethic remains the same.Bud Weinberg's family was the first to plant vegetables at the Weinberg's Rosehill Farms, located off FM-2920 Road in Tomball."I've been driving a tractor until(sic) I was about 6 years old," said farmer Bud Weinberg. "I have a 2-year-old granddaughter that's about to be 3. She likes to ride on the tractor occasionally. I'm hoping to train her to be able to drive the tractor, once she can reach the brakes."Years ago, the Weinbergs began selling their produce to major grocery stores.As farming grew to be more commercialized, the Weinbergs have moved in the opposite direction.Now, 115 years later, they sell directly to local residents, who have the option to pick their own vegetables."A bona fide welcoming family farm selling good quality vegetables at a very fair price," said one Facebook user in an online review. "I stop here first to get produce before getting produce at the grocery store."Another Facebook user wrote the farm has the 'best homegrown tomatoes' and says 'all the produce is top notch!'According to the farm's Facebook page, the family is currently selling potatoes by the pound for 75 cents or shoppers can buy a 50-pound box for $24.They said onions will be coming soon and tomatoes will be available for sale in early June.