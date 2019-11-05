feel good

11-year-old NC boy who died tragically will donate organs, already saving 7 other children

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- A North Carolina boy who died may still have an impact, potentially a life-saving one, on other children.

The pain for Noah Chambers' family still lingers just days after his death. However, they're proud that Noah will be able to help other kids through the organs he'll donate.

Noah Chambers' father, Robert, says the choice to donate Noah's organs was easy.

"When they were talking about being a donor, me and his mother didn't hesitate. I would not want any parent to go through this. It is the worst pain."

Chambers, 11, was fatally hit by an SUV while crossing the street at a 'trunk-or-treat' event at Bethel United Methodist Church in Oak Ridge. He went to life support at the hospital and passed away Sunday.

"Noah's personality was just amazing," said his father. "He'd make you laugh. He'd make you just cry. How could a boy so beautiful, inside and out."

The family will get to meet the children whom Noah helps, the ultimate way to honor his legacy. His father said Noah's organs have already gone to seven children.

"To know that I can look at them and tell that I love them, they might know me, but there was a child that loved them unconditionally," Robert said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyncfeel good
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
Officer Abigail passes away after cancer battle
Neighbors re-create Halloween for 6-year-old girl
Houston couple enjoys honeymoon in UK watching Texans
This single mother of four churned her past into a sweet success!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officer Abigail passes away after cancer battle
9 members of American family, including babies, killed in Mexico
Vaping crisis has now reached Texas elementary schools
James Harden gets foul for grabbing players groin during game
Teen sneaked out, took parents' car and slammed into home
Texas Election Day 2019: Your guide to voting
Election Day 2019: What is a runoff election?
Show More
Alaska Airlines flights to Hawaii discounted on how high waves get
Woman mauled to death by dogs she rescued, police say
Neighborhood covenants bans all races other than Caucasians
Don't do these 7 things at your polling place Tuesday
What Houston airports are doing to avoid rideshare headaches
More TOP STORIES News