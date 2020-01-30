houston livestock show and rodeo

1,000 workers wanted at Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Dust off your boots and get that cowboy hat ready! Houstonrodeo season is near but the show can't go on without workers.

If you want to work at the Rodeo, there will be a job fair on Saturday, Feb. 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the NRG Stadium's West Club.

They are hoping to hire more than 1,000 people to work several available positions such as cooks, security, bag checkers and many more.

Before you head out the door Saturday, make sure you register ahead of time.

You can view the full list of positions at the Staff Scramble website..



Is this your first Rodeo? Here's what you need to know
