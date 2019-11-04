Society

1 item you didn't expect that's best to buy on Black Friday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Holiday shopping season is upon us, but there are a few items you should and shouldn't buy this month.

What To Buy: Electronics

This includes TVs, tablets, game consoles and smart watches.

Be patient and do your research to find the best quality item at the lowest price come Black Friday.

November is also a good time to buy a vacuum during Black Friday. Walmart marked several vacuum brands down last year so shoppers can expect to see a growing trend.

What Not To Buy: Bedding

It's probably not a good idea to buy bedding or linens. Shoppers can expect to find these items marked down to more than 50 percent off come 2020.

You also don't want to buy winter products. Stores are starting to put these items out, but you'll get a better bang for your buck if you wait until after Christmas.

