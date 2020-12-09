act of kindness

Random act of kindness sparks 2-day 'pay it forward' chain at Dairy Queen

By Kamari Esquerra
BRAINERD, Minnesota (KTRK) -- One customer at a Dairy Queen in Minnesota sparked a community to be the gift that keeps on giving.

Every once in a while, Dairy Queen general manager Tina Jensen will have a drive-thru customer offer to foot the bill for the car behind them. When this happens, a Dairy Queen employee will ask the gifted customer if they would like to pay it forward by taking care of the customer's meal behind them. Jensen, who has worked at Dairy Queen for four-and-a-half years said she's seen about 15 to 20 cars keep the chain going, but last week hundreds of cars continued the act of kindness.

"I don't even have words for it," Jensen said. "I was amazed."

The multi-day chain began during the lunch rush on Thursday, Dec. 3 at a Dairy Queen in Brainerd, Minnesota when a drive-thru customer offered to pay for the next car's meal. That customer in turn paid for the driver behind them and the cycle continued.

"Sometimes it goes on for a couple of cars, sometimes it doesn't, but it just kept going and going," said Molly Wooten, assistant manager of Brainerd Dairy Queen.

SEE ALSO: Ohio customer leaves $3K tip for single beer on day restaurant closed for winter due to COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

A customer offered up a generous tip on the same day a restaurant closed down for the winter due to COVID-19.



At the end of the day on Thursday, $10 was left over to keep the chain going into the next day. After hearing about the giving chain, another person called in a donation of $80 giving the fast food restaurant a total of $90 to pay forward to drive-thru customers on Friday morning.

A total of 900 customers participated in the act of kindness that lasted until the evening of Saturday, Dec. 5. More than $10,000 worth of food was paid forward.

"I think it just says that we all have each others' backs, strangers or not," Wooten said. "Somebody stood up and wanted to do something for another and it was kind of like a domino effect. One good thing brings out good in everybody."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyminnesotachristmas giftact of kindnessfast food restaurantspirit of givingchristmasu.s. & worldgood newspay it forwardfeel good
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACT OF KINDNESS
Lady Gaga, Oreo team up to spread kindness with limited-edition cookies
Mail carrier surprises birthday boy with gift
Professor's act of Thanksgiving kindness becomes viral sensation
Following 60-hour shift, CA firefighter rushes to save home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SpaceX's Starship crash-lands at end of test launch
After 2 allergic reactions in the UK, doctor says vaccines still safe
Fort Bend Co. rises to highest COVID-19 threat level
Texas to leave the US again? A state rep. proposes a vote on it
Man charged with murder after Houston woman found dead in car
Patchy fog Thursday, rain returns Friday
Houston leaders approving more large events amid COVID-19 surge
Show More
DPS deployed to Houston as part of road rage task force
Houston crime 'hot spot' seeing more help from HPD, residents say
Doctors seeing more severe COVID-19 symptoms in children
4-year-old boy pulled to safety after falling into well in south Texas
Montgomery Co. judge turns himself in for DWI charge
More TOP STORIES News