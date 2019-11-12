abc13 plus kingwood

Kingwood remains stronger, closer community since Harvey

By Charles Miller
KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're looking to be in nature, but still want to get into town quickly, Kingwood is the place for you!

In this edition of the ABC13+ Pop-Up Newsroom, we chat with Kingwood residents to learn more about their love for the community and the resilient spirit of its residents.

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through our ABC13+ Facebook page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societykingwoodabc13 plusabc13 plus kingwoodcommunity
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 PLUS KINGWOOD
Kingwood grandmaster teaches martial arts to visually impaired
Aerospace students building rockets and fueling career
Kingwood Meat Market steals hearts with homemade tacos
"Santa Claus" goes home for Christmas after heart transplant
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Freeze warning and hard freeze watch in effect for parts of SE Texas
Community says goodbye to Abigail Arias
Cold weather sure to reduce the pressure in your tires
14-year-old boy found shot inside of crashed vehicle dies
ABC13's Morning News
Supreme Court lets Sandy Hook shooting lawsuit go forward
Here's when Kanye West is coming to Lakewood Church
Show More
Husband killed while protecting wife from robbery suspects
BRRRR! How to protect your plants from frost
How to keep pipes from freezing in cold weather
Here's 'basically everything' you can watch on Disney Plus
'High School Musical' returns with new Disney+ series
More TOP STORIES News