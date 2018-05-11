SOCIETY

$5K and free Whataburger: Fast-food chain holding contest for high school seniors

EMBED </>More Videos

Winning free Whataburger throughout college and $5,000 sounds like a good contest, right? (KTRK)

Winning free Whataburger throughout college and $5,000 sounds like a good contest, right?

As part of Whataburger's #WhatabigIdeaContest, the company will be giving away three scholarships in the state of Texas. Students could win up to $5,000.

How do you qualify? You must be a graduating senior at a high school and accepted to an accredited postsecondary institution.

Students also have to submit a video about an idea that could change the world, take a photo of the big idea and publish a post on social media.

To see the full contest rules, click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycontestsscholarshipfree food
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
All the news you need in 60 seconds
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
America's Cajun Navy in need of donations after Harvey
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Man reunites with doctor he canoed to hospital during Harvey
More Society
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News