$4,900 water bill shocks man living in east Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Kenneth Miller says he's been living in the same east Houston home since the '80s. He says he's always on time with his bills, so, when got a $4,900 water bill, he couldn't believe it."I about had a heart attack, you know, I just can't believe it, I can't use that much water in 10 years," Miller said.When he got the bill in the mail, he called Public Works for an explanation. He says they told him they hadn't read the meter in six months because they couldn't find it.Once they came out, they were able to find the meter and says they found it had been running, even if the water in his home wasn't.Public Works says that could be a possible indication of a leak."I don't understand why they didn't call me or come out before the $4,000, I don't understand it," Miller said.He says he's still on the hook for at least half of it, but still he says he can't pay it with now reoccurring medical bills."I don't know what to do," Miller said.ABC13 reached out to Public Works. They tell us customers have options. In Miller's case, they say he could fill out aCustomers can also call 713-371-1400 and speak with Customer Account Services.Miller hopes his situation gets resolved. Public Works says they're looking into this.