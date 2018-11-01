SOCIETY

$15 million winning Lottery Texas ticket sold

These stores are known to sell winning tickets

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KTRK) --
Check your lottery tickets! Someone in Wichita Falls is worth $15 million!

The Texas Lottery Commission says the $15 million lotto ticket was sold at the Fill N Chill on 3120 Northwest Freeway.

Due to a legislative change that took effect Sept. 1, 2018, the retailer will not receive a bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winner also opted for a cash option when he or she bought the ticket, meaning they will get $10,004,308.25.

The ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn Wednesday night: 3-8-13-25-33-44.

The winning Lotto Texas jackpot started as a $5 million prize on Aug. 15 and rolled 22 times before being won Wednesday night.
