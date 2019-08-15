$100k treasure hunt in Houston underway: Here's how you can win

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The hunt is on!
A treasure hunt that vowed to reward $100,000 to someone deeply knowledgeable about Houston is underway.
In July, we reported on Hidden Treasure Hunts, the game that already stumped teams in Beaumont. The organizers are now getting the game going in Houston.
Here's how it works: There are around 15 riddles people will have to answer using Houston electrical box murals.
Participants enter the riddle answer online, and if it's correct, they receive the next clue.
"The riddles will get harder and harder, and at the end, you'll have a master riddle that you're going to have to put it all together to come up with the answer to win the money," said Brad Sanford, the mastermind behind the treasure hunt.
The game should last a month, organizers added. It costs upwards of $25 to play. You can play solo or on a team. You must be at least 18 years old.
The game started this past week, but as of Aug. 15, no one has gotten past the sixth clue.
The treasure hunt has another benefit. Part of the entry fee will go to the Houston SPCA,
You can enter the game in progress at the Hidden Treasure Hunts website.
