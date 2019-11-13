$100K in gold and silver up for grabs in Houston treasure hunt

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston, listen up! You could soon have your shot at getting some real-life treasure.
GoldHunt is hosting an event where $100,000 worth of gold and silver coins can be yours if you can solve 21 riddles.
"We have put together a map and a set of 21 riddles and the first person to solve all the riddles will get the $100,000 of gold and silver," said Thomas Tadlock, a spokesperson for GoldHunt.
These riddles will be a play on words, streets, historical locations and pop culture references in Houston.
"The riddles can be challenging in different aspects. They aren't going to give you $100,000. They gotta make you work for it," said participant Trevor Savage.
Savage has taken part in two GoldHunts in Canada, each time falling short on the last question. He has this advice for you.
"Don't overthink it. It might be a simple answer, it might not be. Most importantly, know your city. Be prepared to have to drive from place to place," Savage explained.
The maps cost $29 or you can upgrade to a $49 map for extra clues. You can play alone or make a team, but you must be at least 18 years old.
Savage says the true treasure is all in the experience.
"Just to get to see the different aspects of my city, the different monuments, being outside being with your buddies. It's like an escape room treasure hunt, and it's awesome," Savage said.
To really sweeten the pot in Houston, there will be miniature prizes along the way.
"One example is a one ounce silver coin worth $18 right now," Tadlock said.
Log on to enter the hunt and pre-order your map. Choose your team carefully, and on Saturday, Dec. 7, maps will be released along with the riddles.
Previous hunts have taken anywhere from a week to two months, depending on how much time you devote to solving the riddles.
You can check out practice questions now.
