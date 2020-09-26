NAACP says more work needs to be done to achieve social justice

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Here at ABC13 we have been talking about social justice and the push for change across the nation. It's been nearly four months since George Floyd was killed by police officers in Minneapolis, and the main question is - what has changed since?On Thursday night, ABC13 held a town hall called "Black Lives Matter: Progress and Protests" that was joined by front line workers like Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo and the leader of Houston's Black Lives Matter group."The town hall meetings are necessary. The conversations are necessary. The marches are necessary. The protests are necessary," said vice president of Houston NAACP Dr. James Dixon.For many, including the NAACP, the decision to not charge anyone directly to Breonna Taylor's death was a complete insult.Many people felt it sent a message loud and clear to the Black community, letting them know that more work has to be done, and more people have to care about being on the right side of history."It's not enough to sit on the sideline and say, 'Oh, it's terrible. How awful. How tragic.' We need every caring human being, every caring American - white, Black, brown, male, female, gay, straight. If you believe in the cause of justice, we need you to join us. Don't watch us," Dixon said.