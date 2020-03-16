Cracking down on myths about social distancing

No, it is not only for the elderly. It's to slow the spread altogether. Anyone can carry and transmit COVID-19, all of us can commit to slowing it down

It's not only spread through coughing and sneezing. It's transmitted through droplets which means even talking and breathing

It's not just large mass gatherings that need to be canceled. It only takes you passing one infected person who coughs near you at the bar to infect you

All human interactions do not need to be stopped, the goal is to limit the close physical connection. Not emotional. Of course, staying physically disconnected is not entirely possible we all still need food and medications

Social distancing is one of the simple ways doctors are asking everyone to do to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.The recommended social distance is six feet. That's the length of a pair of skis. It can save lives and help stop the spread of COVID-19.The CDC is laying out new guidelines, asking all events with 50 or more people to be canceled, in an effort to keep people from gathering too close to one another.The goal of keeping our distance is to rapidly slow the chance of spreading infection.Just be more aware of when and where you are choosing to be out.As we all make an effort to protect one another, many people are showing their support by posting pictures at home or having virtual dinners with friends and using the hashtag #stayhome or #socialdistancing.