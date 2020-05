EMBED >More News Videos Cypress neighborhoods throws car parade to celebrate a pair of special birthdays.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- These local teachers are showing their students how much they miss them during this coronavirus pandemic in the sweetest way.A group of teachers and employees from Garrett Elementary in Sheldon ISD created a car parade to see their students.The employees drove around the Greensbrook Place neighborhood and honked their horns while students watched and praised.The thoughtful act brought tears to some families eyes.In Cypress, a neighborhood did something similar for two girls whose birthday parties were cancelled due the social distancing order.