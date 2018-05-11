So-called Facebook Live Killer sentenced to life in prison

EMBED </>More Videos

The man called the Facebook Live Killer is sentenced in a Jackson, Michigan courtroom. (KTRK)

JACKSON, Michigan --
The Michigan man convicted of murder after he was accused of breaking into a home and shooting a woman while streaming the attack on Facebook Live has been sentenced.

Anthony Gelia, 20, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

In November 2016, Gelia started a Facebook Live broadcast showing him chugging alcohol, brandishing a handgun and making threats.

Video show Gelia go to a house to confront his brother over a Facebook feud. He breaks down the front door and fires multiple shots.

One of the bullets went through a basement door, hitting an innocent bystander. Brittany Southwell, 26, was killed as she held her baby boy. WLNS-TV reports Southwell's family says they're satisfied that Gelia will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

However, they say justice can never truly be served because this is something they have to deal with the rest of their lives.

After the verdict was read, Southwell's aunt Michelle Swartz said, "We tell our kids that there's no such things as monsters. But with people like this in the world, Brittany's kids do believe in monsters now."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
facebook livefacebookcrimecourtu.s. & worldMichigan
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News