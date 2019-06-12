Sneezing fit blamed for SUV rollover crash and fire

BELLE MEADE, Tenn. -- A man who had an allergy attack behind the wheel walked away from a serious wreck in Tennessee.

The driver in a white Ford SUV told police he was traveling down the road when he suddenly started sneezing and lost control of the vehicle.

Police said his SUV flipped, trapping him inside.

A group of good Samaritans rushed to the vehicle and worked as a team to turn the SUV upright.

The 42-year-old driver jumped out with barely a scratch. Just moments later, the SUV burst into flames.
