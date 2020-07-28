Food & Drink

SNAP recipients can receive up to $30 match on produce at six Houston-area farmers markets

HOUSTON, Texas -- Six area farmers markets are allowing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program customers to double their spending power.

Local nonprofit Urban Harvest's Double Up Houston program is now offering a $30 spending match at area farmers markets for those who receive benefits through SNAP or the pandemic-specific P-SNAP.

Urban Harvest will match expenses up to $30 to double customers' spending abilities. New customers can also receive a $5 coupon.

Customers can use Lonestar or Electronic Benefit Transfer cards to qualify for the match program; they can then apply the match to in-person purchases or online pickup orders from the farmers markets.

The promotion applies at the following Houston farmers markets.

Blodgett Urban Gardens

3216 Blodgett St., Houston

Sat. 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

www.blodgetturbangardens.com

Hope Farms

10401 Scott St., Houston

Sat. 9 a.m.-noon

Pickup and drive-thru only

www.hopefarmshtx.org

Finca Tres Robles

257 Greenwood Drive, Houston

Sat. 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Wed. 2-7 p.m.

Pickup and drive-thru only

847-281-6553

www.fincatresrobles.org

Northeast Community Farmers Market

LBJ Hospital, 5425 Troost St., Houston

Sat. 9-11 a.m. (first and third Saturdays only)

Drive-thru only

713-880-5540

www.urbanharvest.org/farmers-market/northeast-community

Plant It Forward Farms

4030 Willowbend Blvd., Houston

Tue. 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Preorder and home delivery only

713-432-0754

www.plant-it-forward.org

Urban Harvest Farmers Market

2752 Buffalo Speedway, Houston

Sat. 8 a.m-noon

Pickup and drive-thru available

713-880-5540

www.urbanharvest.org/farmers-market

