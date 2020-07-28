SNAP recipients can receive up to $30 match on produce at six Houston-area farmers markets

HOUSTON, Texas -- Six area farmers markets are allowing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program customers to double their spending power.Local nonprofit Urban Harvest's Double Up Houston program is now offering a $30 spending match at area farmers markets for those who receive benefits through SNAP or the pandemic-specific P-SNAP.Urban Harvest will match expenses up to $30 to double customers' spending abilities. New customers can also receive a $5 coupon.Customers can use Lonestar or Electronic Benefit Transfer cards to qualify for the match program; they can then apply the match to in-person purchases or online pickup orders from the farmers markets.The promotion applies at the following Houston farmers markets.3216 Blodgett St., HoustonSat. 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.10401 Scott St., HoustonSat. 9 a.m.-noonPickup and drive-thru only257 Greenwood Drive, HoustonSat. 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Wed. 2-7 p.m.Pickup and drive-thru only847-281-6553LBJ Hospital, 5425 Troost St., HoustonSat. 9-11 a.m. (first and third Saturdays only)Drive-thru only713-880-55404030 Willowbend Blvd., HoustonTue. 3:30-5:30 p.m.Preorder and home delivery only713-432-0754Urban Harvest Farmers Market2752 Buffalo Speedway, HoustonSat. 8 a.m-noonPickup and drive-thru available713-880-5540