SNAP recipients can receive up to $30 match on produce at six Houston-area farmers markets

HOUSTON, Texas -- Six area farmers markets are allowing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program customers to double their spending power.
Local nonprofit Urban Harvest's Double Up Houston program is now offering a $30 spending match at area farmers markets for those who receive benefits through SNAP or the pandemic-specific P-SNAP.
Urban Harvest will match expenses up to $30 to double customers' spending abilities. New customers can also receive a $5 coupon.
Customers can use Lonestar or Electronic Benefit Transfer cards to qualify for the match program; they can then apply the match to in-person purchases or online pickup orders from the farmers markets.
The promotion applies at the following Houston farmers markets.
Blodgett Urban Gardens
3216 Blodgett St., Houston
Sat. 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
www.blodgetturbangardens.com
Hope Farms
10401 Scott St., Houston
Sat. 9 a.m.-noon
Pickup and drive-thru only
www.hopefarmshtx.org
Finca Tres Robles
257 Greenwood Drive, Houston
Sat. 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Wed. 2-7 p.m.
Pickup and drive-thru only
847-281-6553
www.fincatresrobles.org
Northeast Community Farmers Market
LBJ Hospital, 5425 Troost St., Houston
Sat. 9-11 a.m. (first and third Saturdays only)
Drive-thru only
713-880-5540
www.urbanharvest.org/farmers-market/northeast-community
Plant It Forward Farms
4030 Willowbend Blvd., Houston
Tue. 3:30-5:30 p.m.
Preorder and home delivery only
713-432-0754
www.plant-it-forward.org
Urban Harvest Farmers Market
2752 Buffalo Speedway, Houston
Sat. 8 a.m-noon
Pickup and drive-thru available
713-880-5540
www.urbanharvest.org/farmers-market
