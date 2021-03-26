space

SpaceX's Starship SN11 scheduled to launch from Texas site

BOCA CHICA, Texas (KTRK) -- SpaceX's SN11 is scheduled to launch from a remote corner of Texas in another high-altitude test run.

It's not yet clear exactly when the craft will depart the ground, but could happened as soon as Friday afternoon. Officials in Cameron County, where the Boca Chica launch site is located, have issued an order closing a nearby beach and State Highway 4 on Friday, which indicates a launch is imminent.

The video above is from a December test launch.

The launch window runs until approximately 7 p.m.

Elon Musk's company has been making a series of test efforts over the past several months with a goal to eventually carry people to Mars in as little as six years.

The SN11 launch is expected to be similar to previous flights over Boca Chica near Brownsville.

A rocket test in December ended in a massive explosion after returning to the landing site a bit too fast.

The full-scale, stainless steel model - 160 feet tall and 30 feet in diameter - soared out over the Gulf of Mexico. After about five minutes, it flipped sideways as planned and descended in a free-fall back to the southeastern tip of Texas near the Mexican border. The Raptor engines reignited for braking and the rocket tilted back upright before the dramatic fireball.

The entire flight - as dramatic and flashy as it gets, even by SpaceX standards - lasted just over six minutes and 40 seconds. SpaceX broadcast the sunset demo live on its website; repeated delays over the past week and a last-second engine abort Tuesday heightened the excitement among space fans.

WATCH: The full SpaceX test launch and crash landing
EMBED More News Videos

See the full video. SpaceX Starship's high-altitude, unmanned test launch was supposed to land upright back on earth. The conclusion was explosive.



SEE RELATED STORIES:

Vice President Mike Pence reveals 18 NASA astronauts for new moon missions

NASA announces plan to send woman to the moon by 2024
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencetexasrocket launchspacexelon muskspacescience
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SPACE
Reason behind mysterious early morning light in East Coast sky
SpaceX rocket launches more Starlink satellites
Spacewalkers take extra safety precautions for toxic ammonia
Meet the women at NASA taking us back to the moon
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Good Samaritan killed as he stopped to help driver in crash
Dozens of guns seized daily as violent crime 'never stops'
Sen. Ted Cruz face-to-face with human smugglers at the border
Carlos Correa says he turned down Astros' $120 million offer
Mom told police she and husband had sex while son was dying
Bank worker faces 2nd charge of stealing customer's nude photos
Sunshine sticks around through Friday, rain returns this weekend
Show More
Cypress mom of 5 who got COVID-19 after giving birth dies
'Lonesome Dove' novelist Larry McMurtry dies at 84
Deshaun Watson evidence not in yet at HPD, police say
Woman charged with murder after ex-husband found dead
Man shot trying to stop thieves from taking neighbor's tires
More TOP STORIES News