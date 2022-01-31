armed robbery

Armed robber caught on video dragging smoke shop employee in NE Houston

Man wanted in smoke shop robbery in northeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for the robber seen on video dragging an employee across the floor of a smoke shop in northeast Houston in December.

At around 4:10 a.m. on Dec. 15, newly-released video shows a man inside the shop in the 500 block of Maxey, where he pulled out a gun and demanded cash from the register, police say.

Once the robber had money from the cash drawer, he went to a back office and stole an employee's cell phone and cash.

The robber can clearly be seen dragging the employee by their shirt while he continues to wave the gun around.

SEE ALSO: Man wanted for stealing over $100K worth of items in Galleria-area burglary

The robber, who got away, is described as a Hispanic man with a medium build. He was wearing a black pullover, blue jeans and white shoes.

If you recognize him, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers directly as information leading to charges or an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000.

Tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip or by going through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

