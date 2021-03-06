Smoke seen across parts of Galveston County in prescribed burn

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The La Marque Fire Department announced the smoke that has been seen across Galveston County Saturday afternoon is part of a planned burn.The department posted photos on their Facebook page, describing the pre-planned burn taking place at the University of Houston Coastal Research Center off of FM 2004.Captain Brennan Briggs said these prescribed burns are used for many reasons, including improving habitat for native plants and wildlife, and for reducing hazards that could quickly catch fire and burn out of control."By using fire as a tool, invasive species can be eradicated, providing a healthier environment for native species without the use of heavy machinery," Briggs said in the post.The fire department said smoke from the fire will be visible across portions of Galveston County and I-45 near La Marque throughout the evening.